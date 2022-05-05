INDIA

BJP MP opposes Raj Thackeray’s Ayodhya visit

BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has asked MNS chief Raj Thackeray to apologise to north Indians before he comes to Ayodhya.

Raj Thackeray is scheduled to visit Ayodhya on June 5.

“He should first apologise to north Indians against whom he has spewed venom and then come to Ayodhya. If he comes without apologising, I will oppose his visit,” said Singh.

Singh allegegd that Raj Thackeray had always opposed north Indians and even attacked them in Maharashtra.

Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh is BJP MP from Kaiserganj in Uttar Pradesh.

