Pitching for ‘One nation, One election’, BJP MP Dr D.P Vats on Thursday demanded that all the elections be held at the same time to prevent the national resources from draining.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour in the Rajya Sabha, the BJP lawmaker batted for simultaneous elections. He said that in 1967, the then government had dismissed many state governments and held fresh Assembly polls. “From then only, the nation got into an election mode with polls being held in different intervals throughout the year,” he added.

Continuous holding of elections, Vats said, also drains the administrative and the national resources.

Referring to a media report, the BJP leader said that when the Covid pandemic broke out in China, many international manufacturing companies shifted out their base to Indonesia and nearby countries. But India was left out as, according to the report, it is always in election or agitation mode.

He requested that the government, on the basis of consensus among all political parties, hold all elections at the same time.

Other Members also associated with Dr Vats on this issue.

20220324-131004