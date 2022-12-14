BJP MP Brij Lal on Wednesday raised the issue of reservation in the Aligarh Muslim University in the Rajya Sabha.

He alleged that there was no reservation for the SC, ST and OBC in the university.

He said, “Both BHU and AMU were enacted by the same Act by the British government, but BHU has been giving the reservation to the category prescribed by the law and the AMU is not giving it.”

The BJP MP mentioned that the land for AMU was given by Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh.

Aligarh Muslim University was originally established by Sir Syed Ahmad Khan as the Muhammadan Anglo-Oriental College. It became Aligarh Muslim University in 1920, following the Aligarh Muslim University Act.

It has three off-campus centres in Malappuram, Murshidabad and Kishanganj.

An institute of national importance, it offers more than 300 courses in traditional and modern branches of education.

