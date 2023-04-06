INDIA

BJP MP welcomes Delhi HC’s decision to reject Satyendar Jain’s bail plea

BJP MP from South Delhi Ramesh Bidhuri on Thursday welcomed the Delhi High Court’s decision to reject the bail plea of former AAP minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case.

Bidhuri said that “repeated rejection” of Jain’s bail shows that the AAP has “put all its efforts to save the former minister but it is not succeeding because Jain is the main culprit in the case”.

“The court gives its decision on the basis of evidence and today it has become clear in front of the country that the investigative agencies, whether the CBI or the ED, all are working well and the AAP’s allegations against them are absolutely baseless,” the BJP MP added.

He further claimed that Rs 1,10,000 crore have been recovered from corrupt people during the Modi government’s tenure.

