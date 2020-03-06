BJP MPs, MLAs to tell people about Yogi govt’s achievements

Lucknow, March 7 (IANS) With the Yogi Adityanath government set to complete three years in power in Uttar Pradesh on March 18, the BJP has asked its MPs and MLAs to reach out to the state’s people and list out its achievements.

During the campaign, each BJP MP and MLA will visit five villages and inform the people about the achievements of the Yogi government.

“BJP workers and its public representatives like MPs and MLAs will hold a special campaign from March 19 to 24 to tell the people about its major achievements and policies through interactive meetings across the state,” Govind Narayan Shukla, state BJP General Secretary, told IANS.

“… all BJP legislators and MPs along with key office-bearers have been given certain responsibilities. The MPs and MLAs will visit village chaupals and detail about major public welfare schemes of the state and central governments.”

“Besides, the BJP leaders will speak on the failures of the previous governments and their conspiracy to tear the social fabric of the state. Leaflets will be handed out in over 57,000 villages during the campaign,” Shukla said.

–IANS

hindi-vin/tsb