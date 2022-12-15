INDIA

BJP MPs protest in LS over liquor deaths in Bihar

Several BJP MPs from Bihar in Lok Sabha on Thursday sought strict action against those responsible for sale of illicit liquor in the state, while blaming the state government for deaths of more than 20 persons after consuming spurious liquor in Saran district.

Raising the issue during Zero Hour in Lok Sabha, BJP MP from Paschim Champaran Sanjay Jaiswal alleged that fake liquor is being distributed in Bihar through the local administration, which has led to deaths of several persons in Saran district of the state.

He further claimed that several such incidents of deaths due to consumption of spurious liquor have taken place in the state in the past also.

The sale and consumption of alcohol has been banned in Bihar since April 2016. However, there have been several instances of citizens dying and falling ill after drinking spurious liquor in the state, BJP MP from Maharajganj Janardan Singh Sigriwal, in whose area the latest incident has taken place, claimed.

Sigriwal said that many people had also turned blind after consuming spurious liquor in Bihar.

As several BJP MPs from Bihar stood up and sought action on the incident, JDU MPs countered their protests by saying that such incidents had taken place in BJP-ruled Uttar Pradesh also.

On Wednesday, BJP MP Rajiv Pratap Rudy had also raised the issue in Lok Sabha.

JDU-RJD-Congress grand alliance is in power in Bihar.

