On anticipated lines, the Bharatiya Janata Party has fielded Ashwini L. Jagtap, the widow of the late MLA Laxman P. Jagtap for the Chinchwad Assembly by-elections scheduled for February 27, here on Saturday.

For Pune’s Kasbapeth, the party has nominated Hemant N. Rasane as the candidate for the seat which was vacant after the demise of the late Mukta S. Tilak.

Both Jagtap (Chinchwad) and Tilak (Kasbapeth) were sitting BJP MLAs who succumbed to cancer in December-January 2022 after which the Election Commission of India announced the by-elections.

As per the ECI schedules, the last date for filing nomination papers is February 7, the polling shall be held on February 27 and the results will be declared on March 2.

20230204-133201

