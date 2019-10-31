BJP names candidates for Bengal bypolls

Kolkata, Nov 2 (IANS) West Bengal’s opposition BJP on Saturday named its state unit vice president Joy Prakash Majumder as the party candidate for the Karimpur assembly seat by-polls scheduled for November 25.

The Left Front and Congress have entered into an alliance for the bypolls.

Prem Chandra Jha would be the BJP candidate from Kharagpur Sadar and Kamal Chandra Sarkar from Kaliaganj aseembly constituencies which would go to the hustings alongside Karimpur, the party announced.

Majumder will be up against Congress-backed Left Front partner CPI-M’s candidate Golam Rabbi, and Trinamool Congress nominee Bimalendu Singha Roy.

In the BJP stronghold Kharagpur Sadar of West Midnapore district, Jha will face challenge from Left Front-supported Congress candidate Chittaranjan Mandal, and Trinamool’s Pradip Sarkar.

For Kaliganj in North Dinajpur district, the Trinamool has fielded Tapan Deb Singha, while Dhitasree Roy is the the LF supported Congress contestant.

The Kaliaganj seat fell vacant after the incumbent Congress legislator Parmathanath Roy passed away. Kharagpur Sadar is going to the hustings as the sitting MLA — BJP’s Dilip Ghosh — was elected to Lok Sabha from Medinipur constituency earlier this year.

Likewise, the Karimpur assembly constituency in Nadia district also has a vacancy with its lawmaker Trinamool’s Mahua Moitra winning the Lok Sabha battle from Krishnnanagar.

In the Lok Sabhas elections earlier this year, the BJP led over the Trinamool in Kaliaganj and Kharagpur Sadar segments, while the position between the two parties was reversed in Karimpur.

–IANS

ssp/prs