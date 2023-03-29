After appointing Samrat Chaudhary as Bihar unit chief, party national President J.P. Nadda on Wednesday named Sunil Ojha as the state co-incharge.

Ojha is said to be very close to PM Narendra Modi, having taken the responsibility of Varanasi Lok Sabha election when Modi decided to contest from there in 2014. Looking after Uttar Pradesh as a co-incharge, he is considered a good poll strategist and has been tasked with making strategies related for the 2024 Lok Sabha election.

Hailing from Gujarat’s Bhavnagar district, he had contested the Assembly poll twice on a BJP ticket and won. In 2007, the BJP denied a ticket to him and he contested as an Independent candidate and lost. He re-entered the BJP in 2011 and has been working for it since then.

Bihar is crucial for BJP and Modi as it has 40 Lok Sabha seats. In the 2019 Lok Sabha poll, the BJP managed to win 17 seats but at that time it was in alliance with Nitish Kumar. As per the history of Bihar, whenever two political forces joined together, they managed to win an election. It happened in 2015 when the RJD and the JD-U combined contested the Bihar Assembly poll and won convincingly.

In the Lok Sabha election 2019, the BJP and the JD-U contested the election together with LJP and managed to win 39 out of 40 seats.

In the 2020 Assembly election, the JD-U and the BJP contested together and won.

The Lok Sabha election 2024 is not looking ideal for BJP as JD-U and RJD are on the one side and the BJP is alone, though it has support of leaders like Chirag Paswan, Upendra Kushwaha, Pasupati Kumar Paras, and R.C.P. Singh.

