BJP National Executive meeting on to chalk out poll strategies

The Bharatiya Janata Party’s two-day National Executive meeting, which is likely to endorse an extension of tenure for party President J.P. Nadda and deliberate on its strategy for the upcoming Assembly and the 2024 general elections, was underway here on Monday.

Before the meeting started at the NDMC Convention Centre, Prime Minister Narendra Modi held the roadshow. A few cultural performances were held on the roadside as he passed.

Top leaders like Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath singh, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, Railways Minister Ashwani Vaishnaw, Nadda, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, his Madhya Pradesh counterpart Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and others reached to attend the meeting.

Ahead of the meet, Nadda held a meeting with state in-charges and co-in-charges from across the country. He also inaugurated an exhibition, featuring several themes, at the Convention cCntre.

Accompanying the PM in the National Executive will be 35 Union Ministers, 12 Chief Ministers, and 37 regional heads, as well as 350 party workers.

