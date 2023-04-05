INDIA

BJP national leadership for One-on-One meeting with EPS

NewsWire
0
0

Even as the Tamil Nadu BJP president K. Annamalai was openly clamouring for fighting the 2024 elections single-handedly, the national leadership of the saffron party was cautious in responding to this.

While Annamalai, in a recent party meeting, even announced his resignation if the alliance with the AIADMK continues, the national leadership – read Union home minister Amit Shah – announced publicly that the BJP-AIADMK tie would continue.

Soon after the single bench of the Madras High Court gave the order in his favour on his election as party general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) had announced that the alliance with the BJP would continue.

The national leadership of the BJP is keen that the NDA alliance in Tamil Nadu win a few seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls and for that the BJP alliance with a Dravidian major was necessary.

With the AIADMK in alliance with the BJP already, the statements of the party state president K. Annamalai have not gone down well with the national leadership of the saffron party.

Sources in the AIADMK told IANS that EPS would be having a One-on-One meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the state on April 8 and 9 for the inauguration of the new terminal of Chennai airport.

The AIADMK general secretary will also be meeting the Union Home Minister and the party national president J.P. Nadda. However, the dates of these meetings are not finalised and will most likely be held after EPS meets Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Tamil Nadu.

With the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) in a comfortable position given the popularity of the Chief Minister, the AIADMK was scouting for other possibilities, including alliances with the Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK), Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Desiya Dravida Murpokku Kazhagam(DMDK) who have their own strengths in many constituencies of Tamil Nadu.

Coupled with these parties, some Muslim political outfits were also willing for an alliance with the AIADMK if it severs its relationship with the BJP.

Sensing danger, the BJP national leadership has communicated to the AIADMK leaders that it would sort out the differences with the saffron party and wanted the alliance to continue.

20230405-104403

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    President, VP, PM pay tributes to Dr Ambedkar on Jayanti

    DMK, Cong in spree to woo PMK before local body polls

    India sees 70% spike in ransomware attacks on critical infrastructure

    ‘It’s a menace’: Centre to SC on forced religious conversion (Ld)