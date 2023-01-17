Rajasthan BJP president Satish Poonia on Tuesday gave a detailed presentation on the Jan Aakrosh Yojana at the national executive meet in New Delhi before Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president J.P. Nadda even as the central leadership focussed on winning all the 9 states where Assembly elections are due this year.

While making his presidential address, Nadda mentioned about the Jan Aakrosh Yatra of BJP in Rajasthan and congratulated the state BJP unit and the leadership over the same, party sources said.

BJP state presidents of all those nine states where Assembly elections are to be held in 2023, including Rajasthan, made the presentation of their respective state units in the presence of the Prime Minister and the party National President, they said.

These include Karnataka, MP, Chhattisgarh, Telangana among others.

Party leadership directed workers to win all Assembly polls of these states, the sources source, adding that of the total booths identified as “weak” in the nation, two districts namely Dausa and Nagaur have been identified as weak seats and hence more emphasis will be laid on these two districts.

Another leader Sanjay Baliyan has already visited these booths twice or thrice and has made a detailed report on it, added sources.

More attention will be focussed on these two seats as BJP is aiming at winning 403 seats in the Lok Sabha. Tenure extension might be given to Nadda and hence state leadership will stay here unchanged. Organisation elections in this reference might be held after Lok Sabha 2024 and BJP will get a new president after Lok Sabha polls.

Gujarat in charge C.R. Patil will discuss the strategy to attain 400 seats and might be made in charge of the campaign strategy cell. In the next polls, he might be given a chance to head the organisation, they said.

20230117-161006