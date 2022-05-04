INDIA

BJP national office-bearers meet on May 20 in Jaipur

BJP national office-bearers meet will be held on May 20 in Jaipur. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the meeting through video conference.

National office-bearers, state in-charge and co-incharge, state presidents and state general secretary (organisation) will attend the meeting. The day-long meeting will start at 10 a.m. and conclude in the evening.

Subsequent to the national office-bearers meeting, state general secretaries (organisation) meeting will also be held in Jaipur on May 21.

The state presidents and state general secretaries (organisation) have been asked to bring complete reports of the organisational activities undertaken in the state. It is learnt that the agenda of the meeting will be soon shared with the participants. The meeting will be presided over by BJP chief J.P. Nadda.

Sources said that the current political situation and organisation issues will be discussed during the meeting which also include party preparation for the year-end Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls.

“A detailed discussion will be held on the organisation functioning which includes functioning of the state units. Future organisational plans will be also discussed along the preparation of upcoming Assembly polls,” party sources said.

