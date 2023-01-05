INDIA

BJP national office bearers’ meeting to be held on Jan 16 in Delhi

Ahead of the Assembly elections in several states this year, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is holding multiple meetings with the party’s national office bearers’ meeting scheduled for January 16 at the party headquarters in New Delhi.

Releasing an official statement, the BJP informed the party’s national office bearers, state ‘prabharis’ (in-charges), state ‘sah-prabharis’ (co-incharges), state presidents and state general secretary (organisation) that a meeting is scheduled to be held at New Delhi on January 16.

The meeting will begin at 10 a.m. and end by 2 p.m., followed by the BJP’s national executive meeting on the same day.

The saffron party’s national office bearers’ meeting will be presided over by its national president J.P. Nadda.

The BJP’s officer bearers’ meeting will review the reports submitted by the state general secretaries and ‘prabharis’ and the ongoing party programmes. The meeting will also discuss the upcoming Assembly elections in nine states and preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The meeting of the state general secretaries (organisation) will start at 6 p.m. and conclude by 9 p.m. on January 17.

According to a BJP source, “there could be a decision on reshuffling the general secretaries’ posts according to the progress report”.

The BJP state presidents and state general secretaries (organisation) will present a complete report on the organisational activities undertaken by the party in the states.

