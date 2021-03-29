The Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) party floated by actor Kamal Haasan on Monday termed Vanathi Srinivasan, National President, Women’s Wing, BJP as ‘tukada’ (sundry).

Srinivasan is contesting against Kamal Haasan in the Coimbatore South constituency.

MNM’s General Secretary C.K. Kumaravel in a statement asked Union Minister Smriti Irani to first organise a debate between Kamal Haasan and Prime Minister Narendra Modi followed by a debate with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and with other BJP leaders.

Kumaravel said after debating with all BJP leaders, Kamal Haasan can debate with ‘thukada’/sundry leaders like Srinivasan.

Irani, who had come to Coimbatore to campaign for Srinivasan recently, had said Kamal Haasan should debate with the BJP candidate to know who has the political capability.

Kumaravel’s statement is in reaction to Irani’s comment.

Queried about the party’s demand to organise a debate with Modi when Kamal Haasan is not even a member of any publicly elected body and contesting in the polls for the first time, Kumaravel told IANS: “Kamal Haasan is the party President. Hence, he can debate only with the top leaders like Modi and others.”

“Should not Modi debate with people,” he added.

In a tweet, Srinivasan said she was born in a village and became a lawyer after studying in a government school.

She wondered is this how Kamal Haasan and his party respect a woman?

“Is this how one will insult a woman who hails from a normal family and reaches the top in the politics,” Srinivasan posed.

Srinivasan usualy appears on television debates on behalf of the BJP.

–IANS

