BJP’s National Executive Committee (NEC) on Saturday lauded the Union government’s new recruitment policy in armed forces and announcement of 10 lakh jobs in the next 18 months.

With the economic and ‘Garib Kalyan’ (poor welfare) resolution presented in the BJP’s NEC, every decision has been taken by the Narendra Modi government keeping in mind the poor people of the country.

Of the two resolutions, one ‘economic and Garib Kalyan’ resolution was presented in the NEC meet by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and supported by Union Minister Piyush Goyal and Haryana Chief Minister M.L. Khattar.

Talking about the resolution presented in the NEC, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan said that the first resolution ‘Economic and Garib Kalyan’ has just been passed in the BJP’s NEC meeting.

“The concern for the poor has been the priority of the BJP government. Every step, every decision has been taken by the Modi government keeping in mind the poor of the country,” Pradhan added.

He said that despite the concerns raised, India’s economy is growing at a good pace with a growth rate of 8.7 per cent in 2021-22.

He listed that the country’s exports and FDI flow have also increased in the country.

He mentioned that during the last eight years, many decisions have been taken in the country from GST to Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.

When asked about inflation and continuous weakening of the rupee against US dollar, the Minister said that the unprecedented crisis was not limited to India, with many leading economies suffering from high inflation.

On opposition parties’ allegations about lack of job opportunities, Pradhan said that the last Union budget had made the highest-ever allocation for public spending and the government did the highest-ever capital spending during the Covid-19 pandemic and all of this are linked to job creation.

20220703-000202