BJP NEC meet: Unit chiefs of poll-bound states present progress report

BJP unit chiefs of four poll-bound states presented their reports at the party’s National Executive meeting underway here on Monday and this was followed by a discussion on the party’s preparations, party sources said.

According to the sources, state Presidents Nalin Kumar Kateel (Karnataka), Rajib Bhattacharjee (Tripura), Temjen Imna Along (Nagaland), and Ernest Mawrie (Meghalaya) presented their reports, while those of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, and Mizoram will follow suit on Tuesday.

After the reports were presented, there was deep discussion on them, source said, adding that a roadmap will be prepared on these reports to win the elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, party President J.P. Nadda, all General Secretaries, Chief Ministers of BJP-ruled states, all state Presidents and other officials were present in the meeting.

20230116-222802

