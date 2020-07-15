BJP not trapped in Pilot’s game plan: IANS CVoter snap poll

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) Has the BJP got trapped in Sachin Pilots game or is it the other way round? The IANC CVoter Snap Poll has found that majority of the people believe that the BJP is not trapped and some even believe that it is the BJP which is pulling the strings.

Sachin Pilot announced on Wednesday that he will not join the BJP and the next course of action by the rebel Congress leader is awaited.

The snap poll conducted on Wednesday with a sample size of 1,200 found that 49.8 per cent or almost half the respondents feel that the BJP has not got trapped in Pilot’s game plan.

The Congress has stripped Sachin Pilot of important posts of Rajasthan Pradesh Congress chief and Deputy Chief Minister after which Pilot has maintained that he is not going to join the BJP.

The question posed in the snap poll was if the BJP got trapped in Pilot’s game plan.

A total of 24.1 per cent or almost a quarter of the respondents is of the view that it was rather BJP’s game plan, implying that the BJP has been pulling the strings.

However, 26.2 per cent respondents feel that the BJP got trapped Pilot’s game plan.

A day after the Congress cracked the whip and ousted Rajasthan PCC chief Pilot, the party on Wednesday dissolved all working committees, departments and cells of the PCC with immediate effect to pave the way for their reconstitution.

Reacting to Pilot’s statement on not joining the BJP, Congress crisis manager in Jaipur, Randeep Surjewala, said, “We’ve seen Sachin Pilot’s statement that he won’t join the BJP. I’d like to tell him that if ‘you don’t want that, immediately come out of the security cover of BJP’s Haryana government, stop all conversations with them and come back to your home in Jaipur’.”

–IANS

san/arm