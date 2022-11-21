INDIA

BJP now jittery over our family unity, says Akhilesh

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the coming together of the entire Yadav clan for the Mainpuri by-election has left the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) nervous and jittery.

“Our coming together is sure to leave the BJP jittery and worried. Now that Jaswantnagar (the Assembly constituency represented by Shivpal Yadav) is preparing to offer historic support to SP and Karhal is ready to follow suit with Kishi, Mainpuri and Bhogaon in the same line, the BJP can see the historic victory that the SP is aiming at. This has left them worried,” Akhilesh said.

Talking to reporters while campaigning, the SP chief said the BJP is never at peace with anything and the party is very confused.

“When there are differences within our family, they play it up like anything to claim there is heavy infighting within SP. When we stand together, they call us “pariwarvadi’ (dynasty politics),” he said.

Shivpal Singh Yadav, on the other hand, termed the BJP as dishonest, saying that the only befitting reply to the BJP’s conspiracies was to ensure a record victory for SP candidate Dimple Yadav in the upcoming bypoll.

He accused the BJP of hatching conspiracies to create hurdles in the way of SP’s victory.

“Things are so bad that I suggest that none of you (booth workers) should respond even if the BJP people try to pick up a fight with you or call you names to provoke you because the videos will only show your reaction and you will land in jail. The best way to respond to such provocations is to vote in favour of SP in the by poll,” he warned.

Shivpal said in the last Lok Sabha polls in Mainpuri, Jaswant Nagar had added 90,000 votes to the victory margin of the late SP supremo Mulayam Singh Yadav.

