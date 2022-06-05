INDIA

BJP office in Assam’s Karbi Anglong set on fire before poll

NewsWire
0
0

Pre-poll violence has erupted ahead of polls to the Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) with the office of BJP candidate Kadom Terangpi of the Sarupathar constituency set on fire by miscreants late on Saturday night.

The BJP has alleged that supporters of an independent candidate committed this incident.

Its Bokajan MLA Numal Momin said: “Fearing defeat in the upcoming poll, an independent candidate and his associates resorted to such hooliganism. They can not bear the popularity of the BJP and the party candidates.”

He added that a formal complaint has been lodged, and the culprits behind the incident will be booked within 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Karbi Anglong police had launched a probe into the fire incident.

Twenty-six council constituencies of Karbi Anglong and West Karbi Anglong districts will go to poll on June 8. The date of counting is scheduled for June 12. There are a total of 70,32,98 voters, of which males are 35,55,03 and females are 34,77,90 and the third gender is five.

Total polling stations for the KAAC election will be around 906.

20220605-212402

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Specially abled AIIMS staff helping patients in testing times

    CRPF trooper dies of cardiac arrest in J&K’s Budgam

    Samsung launches Galaxy A53 5G with 64MP camera in India

    Suspension notice in RS on Assam-Mizoram border dispute