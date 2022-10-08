Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president J.P. Nadda on Saturday said that BJP is the only national party that exists in the country, adding it is driven by strong principles.

The senior BJP leader made the remarks while attending the inauguration ceremony of the new state headquarters of the party’s Assam unit, here.

He said: “BJP is the only party now which has national presence driven by strong principles. We have cadres and we also have the support of people.”

Nadda further mentioned that the situation of the Congress party is pathetic and the party has no idealism left behind.

The situation of other political parties is also worse and they are not following any principle or idealism like BJP has been doing since its inception.

Explaining the plan for further expansion of the BJP, Nadda said that in 2014, when Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, a proposal was placed by then national president of the party Amit Shah to install party offices in all district headquarters of the country.

“It was planned to build 512 district offices of the BJP and within just 8 years, 236 offices have been already built… the work is in progress to build another 154 similar offices,” he added.

He expressed confidence that within a very short period of time, in every district headquarters of the country, the BJP will have its own office building.

Nadda also congratulated Assam BJP leaders for building a “wonderful office here which has all facilities like a digital centre, research centre, small and large conference rooms, e-library, etc”.

“I hope these facilities will be utilised by the cadres to further expand the party’s footprint in Assam and northeast,” Nadda said.

The BJP president also mentioned the contributions of his predecessors like Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyay, and others.

Earlier, Nadda planted a sapling at the State Guest House here in presence of Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and other party leaders.

Nadda will return to Delhi later on Saturday evening.

