BJP National President J.P. Nadda, during a meeting with diplomats from nine countries, has said that the BJP is the only political party in India with strong internal democracy and ideology.

Nadda said that from the booth president to the national president, all are elected through elections in the party and it is the only political organisation which has never compromised on its ideology and principles since its inception.

As part of the fifth phase of the ‘Know BJP’ initiative, Nadda on Wednesday interacted with the Heads of Missions of nine countries – South Africa, Paraguay, Netherlands, Mexico, Colombia, Ethiopia, Cambodia, Maldives and Mali at the party headquarters. On the occasion, the BJP chief also made the diplomats aware of the achievements of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the BJP governments working in states.

In the meeting, foreign diplomats were also shown a documentary about the journey of the BJP from 1951, when it was Bharatiya Jana Sangh, till now.

Nadda apprised these mission heads about the working, organisation and ideology of the party and said that the BJP is the largest political party in the world today.

The BJP national president said that the party wants to improve relations with all political parties around the world and this is reason why it started the ‘Know the BJP’

initiative.

Describing the work culture of the Modi government, Nadda said that the government has not just worked to transform India in the last eight years but also many countries of the world.

Foreign diplomats, on the occasion, appreciated the Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. They also shared several suggestions and advice with Nada for the exchange of ideas and strengthening mutual coordination between political parties.

BJP in-charge of foreign affairs department Vijay Chauthawale, national general secretary Vinod Tawde and national spokesperson Nalin Kohli were also present during the conversation.

On the 42nd foundation day of BJP on April 6, 2022, Nadda launched ‘Know BJP’ initiative. Under this, the BJP chief so far met with the Heads of Missions of 56 countries including the US and the European Union countries.

