The BJP’s Delhi unit on Friday said Mayor Shelly Oberoi’s adjournment of the MCD House and order for re-election of the Standing Committee on February 27 proved that Aam Aadmi Party is unable to digest its defeat.

Delhi BJP’s former President Vijender Gupta and General Secretary Harsh Malhotra claimed that the AAP was trying to convert its defeat into victory by arbitrariness after the counting of votes of the Standing Committee.

They said that due to the pressure of BJP councillors and non-cooperation in the dishonesty by municipal officials, the AAP could not convert its defeat into victory, so in the end it has been announced to conduct standing committee elections again.

The BJP leaders issued copies of the report of the Municipal Secretary and election counting experts, according to which the BJP and the Aam Aadmi Party had won three seats each in the Standing Committee, but the Mayor refused to accept it.

They said they oppose re-holding of Standing Committee elections and demand the Ministry of Home Affairs ask the Municipal Commissioner for a report “on the murder of democracy in the Municipal Corporation” and dissolve it and order a re-election.

20230224-231204