BJP planning ‘big disturbance’ on Feb 2 in Delhi: AAP leader

New Delhi, Jan 31 (IANS) Aam Aadmi Party Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Friday claimed that the BJP was planning some “big disturbance” on February 2 at Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia Islamia — the epicentre of the anti-CAA protests in Delhi — ahead of the February 8 Assembly polls.

“(Union Home Minister) Amit Shah is behind all this. First, he encourages a BJP Minister to deliver hate speech and then violence breaks. A man walks openly with a gun in public and opens fire.

“Shah is controlling Delhi Police’s hand. Law and order has gone from bad to worse after Shah took over as the Home Minister. Now, they plan to do something big on February 2 at Shaheen Bagh and JMI. I wish to warn the people and the Election Commission,” the AAP leader told the media here.

“I have proof. A lot of messages and videos are doing the rounds on WhatsApp,” Singh claimed, adding that he would submit the “evidence” to the Election Commission.

He claimed that the BJP leadership is “losing temper” because that party is set to lose the Assembly elections in Delhi and so they want to “postpone elections”.

Delhi will hold the Assembly polls on February 8.

–IANS

