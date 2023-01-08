INDIALIFESTYLE

BJP plans art, painting competitions in all dists to de-stress students

NewsWire
0
0

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned to conduct art and painting competition before January 20 in all the districts across the country to de-stress students who would be appearing for exams.

In a statement, BJP president J.P. Nadda issued guidelines to make the events successful.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conducting ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ for students since 2018 in order to reduce their stress during exams. The programme encourages students to share their experiences and tips for reducing stress. Ever since its inception, it has become a very popular and beneficial programme,” the statement read.

PM Modi has emphasised that he wants “students to avoid panicking during exams, not to copy from their friends, but to do whatever they do with confidence and be able to give exams while celebrating them as festivals”.

The book ‘Exam Warriors’ written by Modi contains 28 mantras for students and 6 mantras for parents.

This book is based on PM Modi’s own experiential knowledge about life and exams and is quite popular among both parents and students. Efforts should be made to make it more students.

In the sixth edition of the program, which will be conducted by the Prime Minister on January 27 this year, students, parents, and teachers are expected to participate in large numbers.

Nadda has issued instructions to form a committee for the programme.

He said: “Form a 3-member committee in the state and also 3-member committees in the districts within the next 2 to 3 days. Please ensure that the state committee name is sent to the central office within the next two days.”

Details will be uploaded on Namo App, ‘Pariksha pe charcha’ book will be distributed a week before among all the students, experts from sports or entertainment will be invited. People will be informed through advertisements, posters etc.

All the participants will get certificates.

20230108-214801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Sri Lanka shouldn’t be looking at anything other than winning T20...

    Gehlot seeks Centre’s help to manage oxygen crisis in Raj

    National Games roundup: CWG Lawn Bowls gold medallist Nayanmoni Saikia stars...

    Shah Rukh Khan pays obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi shrine