The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned to conduct art and painting competition before January 20 in all the districts across the country to de-stress students who would be appearing for exams.

In a statement, BJP president J.P. Nadda issued guidelines to make the events successful.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conducting ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ for students since 2018 in order to reduce their stress during exams. The programme encourages students to share their experiences and tips for reducing stress. Ever since its inception, it has become a very popular and beneficial programme,” the statement read.

PM Modi has emphasised that he wants “students to avoid panicking during exams, not to copy from their friends, but to do whatever they do with confidence and be able to give exams while celebrating them as festivals”.

The book ‘Exam Warriors’ written by Modi contains 28 mantras for students and 6 mantras for parents.

This book is based on PM Modi’s own experiential knowledge about life and exams and is quite popular among both parents and students. Efforts should be made to make it more students.

In the sixth edition of the program, which will be conducted by the Prime Minister on January 27 this year, students, parents, and teachers are expected to participate in large numbers.

Nadda has issued instructions to form a committee for the programme.

He said: “Form a 3-member committee in the state and also 3-member committees in the districts within the next 2 to 3 days. Please ensure that the state committee name is sent to the central office within the next two days.”

Details will be uploaded on Namo App, ‘Pariksha pe charcha’ book will be distributed a week before among all the students, experts from sports or entertainment will be invited. People will be informed through advertisements, posters etc.

All the participants will get certificates.

20230108-214801