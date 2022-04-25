INDIA

BJP plans grand celebration on 8th anniversary of Modi govt

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has planned a big outreach programme on the third anniversary of the second term of the Narendra Modi government.

A team of senior leaders including Union Minister Anurag Thakur met on Monday to discuss the programme at party national headquarters here.

A committee has been formed by the BJP for the purpose.

Union ministers Thakur and Rajeev Chandrashekhar, BJP general secretaries Arun Singh, C.T. Ravi and D. Purandareswari and chief spokesperson Anil Baluni, Member of Parliament Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, Rajdeep Roy and Aparajita Sarangi besides other party leaders Shiv Prakash and Lal Singh Arya are part of the committee.

The committee is expected to draw plans for the celebration by May 5.

The Covid outbreak in 2020 ruled out any major celebration and public programmes during the first two anniversaries of the second term of Modi government.

A party source said that as of now, a draft has been prepared, and the list of programmes and activities will be finalised in the coming days to highlight various achievements of the government.

Prime Minister Modi took oath for the second term on May 30, 2019.

In his second term, several of BJP’s core ideological issues including the removal of Article 370 and the starting construction of the Ram temple in Ayodhya has been fulfilled.

With the Covid situation under control despite a recent spike in its numbers in a few states, the ruling party hopes that it can finally mark the government’s eighth anniversary, including Modi’s first term, at a much grander scale.

