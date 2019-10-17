BJP poised for grand comeback in Haryana, say exit polls

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) The BJP is poised to make a comeback in Haryana, bagging more than three-fourth of the 90 assembly seats, with the Congress placed at a distant second, according to exit polls on Monday after the end of polling.

The Times Now exit poll has given the BJP 71 seats, with the Congress at a distant 11, while the Jan Ki Bat has given the BJP 57, and Congress 17, with 16 for other parties.

News X has given the BJP the highest number of seats at 77, with Congress at 11, and others at two. However, ATV9 Bharatvarsh has given the ruling party a much lower figure, of just over half the seats at 47, and the Congress at 23, and others at 20.

The Poll of Polls has given the BJP 63, with Congress at 16 and others at 11.

Elections were held in 90 assembly constituencies in Haryana on Monday, with 1,169 candidates including 105 women of various political outfits, contesting the election.

Prominent figures fighting elections include Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, JJP’s Dushyant Chautala and INLD’s Abhay Singh Chautala.

The BJP, led by Khattar, has set a target of winning 75 seats, while the Congress is hoping to make a comeback following a change in guard in the state.

