INDIA

BJP postpones ‘March to Nabanna’ agitation

NewsWire
0
0

The West Bengal unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has postponed its proposed “March to the state secretariat Nabanna” agitation programme that was scheduled to be held on September 7, a party source said on Saturday.

The agitation programme was planned to seek the “immediate resignation” of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee following several issues of corruption like the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBSSC) recruitment irregularities and cattle smuggling scam.

“The proposed agitation programme has been postponed by at least a week. The exact changed schedule will be announced soon,” a state committee member of the BJP said.

He, however, refused to divulge the reasons on why the programme was postponed.

Sources from West Bengal BJP said the proposed programme has been postponed in view of the forthcoming Karam Parab, a harvest festival popular among the tribal communities in states like West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Assam, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh.

In West Bengal, the festival is celebrated in a major way by the tribal communities in the Jangalmahal area scattered over the three districts of Bankura, Purulia and West Midnapore.

Incidentally, these tribal belts are the strongest bastions of the saffron forces and in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the BJP candidates emerged victorious from all the six Parliamentary constituencies spread over these three districts.

However, if the agitation programme coincides with the Karam Parab festival, the turnout from these three districts might dip subsequently. According to sources, probably that was the main reason behind postponing the agitation.

20220820-203602

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ’26/11-style’ terror threats via social media – Mumbai Police get cracking...

    Pavan Kumar Varma resigns from Trinamool, offers no reason

    Goa ex-Speaker Arlekar new Himachal Governor, wishes flow in

    President launches ‘Jal Shakti Abhiyan’