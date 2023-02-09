INDIA

BJP prepares to make Shah’s visit to coastal K’taka a mega event

NewsWire
0
0

Preparations are in full swing in the ruling BJP camp to welcome Union Home Minister Amit Shah on his first visit to the communally sensitive coastal region of Karnataka on February 11 ahead of the Assembly elections.

Amit Shah is visiting Puttur town of Dakshina Kannada district to take part in the golden jubilee celebrations of the Central Arecanut and Cocoa Marketing and Processing Co-operative Limited (Campko).

He will also inaugurate Bharat Mata Mandir built by Dharmashree Pratisthana. The Mandir has been built to bring a sense of patriotism. This is the only temple of Bharat Mata after one in Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, said the BJP leaders.

Shah will garland the statue of Bharat Mata and also pay a flower tribute to Amar Jawan statue. He will visit Hanumagiri temple and offer worship.

The party leaders are making arrangements for gathering more than one lakh people at the event. Dakshina Kannada district has witnessed revenge killings in the recent past.

Coastal Karnataka region is a bastion of BJP and considered as a laboratory of Hindutva in the state. The region has been making national news for moral policing and communal strife. Earlier, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai while commenting on moral policing, had stated that there will be an action for reaction stirring a huge controversy. The statement was slammed by the opposition parties.

Taking a dig at the visit of Amit Shah, local Congress leader M.B. Vishwanath Rai has stated that the people will be happy if successfully running ‘Campko’ is not merged with Gujarati capitalists.

H. Mohammad Ali, Puttur City Congress President stated that Puttur is an RSS land. “The police are deputing 3,500 policemen for the security of Amit Shah. Sangh Parivar’s security is enough here. No terrorist will come, deputation of heavy police force is an insult to the Sangh Parivar,” he ridiculed.

20230209-140207

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Union Budget to usher in new era of growth and development...

    After viral video, 7 held for making Class 10 UP student...

    Odisha police nab absconding drug peddler from Hyderabad

    Tamil Nadu reported highest wastage of Covid Vaccine