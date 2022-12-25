The coming year, 2023 is going to be very important for both the BJP, for its expansion campaign, and the opposition for its unity campaign.

In the new year, Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal-United chief Nitish Kumar will intensify his campaign of achieving opposition unity.

It is being expected that he may also hold a meeting with the opposition parties in January 2023.

Nitish Kumar is leading a Grand Alliance government, uniting all the anti-BJP parties in Bihar.

On the other hand, Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao, who is also engaged in the campaign to prepare a front of opposition parties against the BJP, recently expressed his intentions by inaugurating the national office of his party, Bharat Rashtra Samithi in New Delhi.

In the midst of the anti-BJP mission of these two leaders, the BJP has started preparations to defeat them in their respective home states to weaken their mission of opposition unity.

In view of the preparations for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP has chalked out a special strategy for Bihar and Telangana, wherein it has been trying to create a favourable political atmosphere through training camps for its workers.

Recently, the BJP organised a two-day extensive training camp under the Lok Sabha Pravas Yojana in Patna.

The party is expected to organise a similar two-day training camp on December 28-29 in Hyderabad.

The saffron party, through these programmes, wants to prepare and deploy ‘expansionists’ who will play an important role in winning the 160 Lok Sabha seats across the country – mainly including the seats in which the party faced defeat in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, as well as those won by Nitish Kumar’s party in Bihar under the alliance.

The list also includes seats where the BJP had won in 2019, but winning them in 2024 polls is being considered a big challenge in view of the changed social and political conditions in the region.

The saffron party had earlier prepared the blueprint of Mission-144 in view of the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, but after Nitish Kumar’s departure from the NDA, it has been switched to Mission-160 by including the seats in Bihar.

In the midst of KCR’s increasing electoral activism across the country, the BJP has high hopes from Telangana, which is why it has been organising several programmes in the state, along with visits from senior party leaders including party President J.P. Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The saffron party is preparing a special strategy for each Lok Sabha seat in Telangana.

20221225-230202