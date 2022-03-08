INDIA

BJP president Nadda arrives in Indore

BJP national president Jagat Prasad Nadda on Tuesday reached Madhya Pradesh’s Indore where he is scheduled to participate in a series of events, including a high-level meeting with party leaders.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and state BJP president V.D. Sharma, along with several other party leaders, welcomed Nadda at the airport.

Nadda, along with Chouhan and other state BJP leaders, drove to Devas district in an open jeep rally.

A packed convoy of the BJP leaders and workers followed him with usual chanting of party’s slogans. Nadda, who is scheduled to hold a high-level meeting with state BJP leaders, will participate in an event organised by the state government on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

As per the state BJP office, Nadda, along with chief minister Chouhan, will transfer credit linkage distribution and national food plant to Swayam Sahayta Samukh in Devas. He will address members of the self-help-group (SHGs).

BJP leaders in Bhopal told IANS that before meeting the party leaders, Nadda will visit state organisation general secretary Suhas Bhagat’s residence to condole the death of his mother.

A meeting with party leaders is scheduled to take place in the evening at party office in Indore, said a state BJP spokesperson.

According to the party’s sources, Nadda will have one-on-one discussion with some senior leaders and Morcha (wing) presidents along with state committee members.

