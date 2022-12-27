INDIA

BJP President to begin 2024 election campaign from TN: Annamalai

NewsWire
BJP President J.P. Nadda would commence his election campaign for the 2024 general elections from Coimbatore from Tuesday, Tamil Nadu BJP chief, K. Annamalai.

Annamalai was speaking to media persons after having darshan at the Sangameswara temple, Kottaimedu, near the place where the October 23 car bomb blast took place.

He said that Nadda’s move to launch his election campaign from Coimbatore has enthused the party cadres, adding that the party cadres are working hard to make the programme a success.

Noting that the BJP has an MLA from the Coimbatore constituency, Annamalai said that the party has a strong presence in the area which is known for nationalism.

The BJP leader also said that the AIADMK leaders of Coimbatore are attending their party meeting and that they were not available to meet Nadda as the BJP chief’s programme was chalked out only 3 days before.

Union Minister of State for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry, L. Murugan, BJP Mahila Morcha national President and Coimbatore South MLA, Vanathi Sreenivasan, BJP leader and former MLA, H. Raja were also present along with Annamalai.

20221227-164401

