As Bihar Police cracks down on people who are playing vulgar Bhojpuri songs on loudspeakers, RJD MLC Sunil Singh accused that BJP of being responsible for promoting those actors singing such Bhojpuri songs.

Speaking in the Legislative Council, Sunil Singh, who is very close to Lalu Prasad Yadav family, noted that Bhojpuri is a very sweet language.

“Over 6 crore people in the country speak Bhojpuri language and overall 25 crore across the world. Many countries like Mauritius, Fiji and West Indies have Bhojpuri as a dominant language but here in our country, people are making vulgar songs. Interestingly, actors like Ravi Kishan, Manoj Tiwari and Dinesh Lal Yadav alias Nirahua sang many vulgar Bhojpuri songs and the BJP gave them tickets for the Lok Sabha. They are representing Gorakhpur, North East Delhi and Azamgarh Lok Sabha constituency,” Singh said.

Following his statement, BJP MLC Nawal Kishore Yadav objected, saying Singh is expressing his view in Question Hour. He should ask questions and not wasre the precious time of the house, he added.

Following the objection, the presiding officer interrupted the RJD leader and directed him to ask only a question.

Interacting with media persons outside the legislature later, Singh said: “The youths of Bhojpuri origin follow those actors and if the latter produce vulgarity, then how could we expect good behaviour from our youths.”

Singh, in the house, had also demanded a censor board for Bhojpuri songs and movies to stop vulgarity from coming out in public domain.

