BJP proposes Yediyurappa’s name for new airport, Centre to take call

The union government is taking a call regarding the naming of Shivamogga airport after party veteran, Lingayat strongman B.S. Yediyurappa. The BJP state government has cleared the proposal in the cabinet meeting and already sent it to the consideration of the Centre.

All eyes within the BJP and other political parties of the state are on the decision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi government in this regard. Shivamogga airport is the dream project of Yediyurappa.

During his successive terms as the CM of the state, Yediyurappa pursued the project. His supporters have been demanding that the airport should be named after him as a mark of respect to his commitment and work.

However, the BJP insiders say that the party is also considering naming the airport after luminaries of the district or national heroes. Former CM H.D. Kumaraswamy had stated that Yediyurappa had already been sidelined in the party.

Karnataka Congress party state President has maintained that they have no objections to naming the airport after Yediyurappa. Sources claim that the opposition party is giving no room for the high command to give any pretexts in case they decide to name the airport otherwise.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the state cabinet has decided to name the Shivamogga Airport as B.S. Yediyurappa Airport and a proposal to this effect will be sent to the Government of India. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate this airport to the nation on February 27. People participate in this function in large numbers,” he said.

20230209-161403

