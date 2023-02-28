The Odisha Assembly ‘gherao’ protest by the BJP’s youth wing, the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) on Tuesday turned violent when police prevented them from marching towards the Assembly.

The Lower PMG Square here turned into a battlefield when the BYJM workers, staging a protest over the assassination of minister Naba Das and the “deteriorating” law and order in the state, scuffled with the police.

Several police officials, including an ACP rank officer, and BJYM activists were injured in the clash. The police also rounded up several BJYM activists.

The BJYM demanded the resignation of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for his failure to maintain law and order situation in the state. They also demanded CBI probe into the murder case.

BJYM state President Irasis Acharya said one month has passed since the murder of the minister, but the Odisha Police has failed to find out the reason.

Apart from the broad daylight murder of the minister, the Mahanga double murder case, Pari murder and Mamita Meher murder case indicate that the law and order situation in the state has completely collapsed, Acharya alleged.

ACP, Zone-II, Cuttack, Amitav Mohapatra was seriously injured in the scuffle as the BJYM workers brutally beat him with sticks during the protest.

Later, DGP Sunil Bansal along with twin cities Police Commissioner Saumendra Priyadarshi visited Capital Hospital where the injured cops are getting treated.

Odisha BJP president Samir Mohanty and other senior leaders also met their injured workers at the Capital Hospital.

Addressing reporters, Police Commissioner Priyadarshi said that 21 cops got injured in the scuffle while some of them also sustained head injuries that are serious in nature.

The protesters also damaged five police vehicles, he said, adding that action will be taken against those involved in violent activities.

“As the Assembly is in session, it is the duty of the police to not allow anyone to create lawlessness. When we tried to stop them, they became violent. They pelted stones, eggs and water bottles at police. Despite that, police handled the situation with utmost restraint,” DGP Bansal told media persons.

