INDIA

BJP protests outside AAP headquarters over delay in Mayoral election

NewsWire
0
0

The newly elected municipal councilors of Delhi BJP on Tuesday staged a protest outside the Aam Aadmi Party’s headquarters over delay in the elections of mayor, deputy mayor and standing committee members.

The demonstration was led by Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva, Leader of the Opposition in Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, MPs Ramesh Bidhuri and Parvesh Verma, MLA Anil Bajpai etc. State General Secretary Harsh Malhotra also took part in the demonstration.

BJP’s mayor candidate Rekha Gupta, deputy mayor candidate Kamal Bagdi and standing committee candidates Kamaljit Sehrawat, Gajendra Daral and Pankaj Luthra, including all the newly elected councillors, district presidents and key workers participated in the protest.

On the occasion, Virendra Sachdeva said that Aam Aadmi Party has resorted to hooliganism during the mayor’s election.

Sachdeva warned Kejriwal that the AAP would have to give up hooliganism as the BJP could no longer see Delhi being ruined. “BJP will continue to fight for getting Delhi its mayor,” he added.

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said that at the behest of Arvind Kejriwal, his party councillors create ruckus only when they come into the corporation House for the election of mayor. He said that Kejriwal’s habit of misleading the people of Delhi has become old and now the public has understood what detour Kejriwal is taking to destroy Delhi.

Ramesh Bidhuri alleged that Kejriwal took money from the corporation candidates during the elections for giving tickets.

MP Parvesh Verma said that it is our endeavour that Delhi gets a new mayor, but it is unfortunate that even after getting more number of seats, Aam Aadmi Party has not yet got a mayor.

20230207-195202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    DJ Bravo goes past Malinga, becomes highest wicket-taker in IPL

    J&K SSB to complete recruitment against 10K posts by March

    BJP’s ultimatum to AAP to act on liquor stores or face...

    PM Modi says double-engine govt delivers for K’taka