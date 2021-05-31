With getting food amid the lockdown becoming a daily struggle for the residents of Chak Chila village, a small island in the middle of Yamuna river in the national capital, the BJP on Monday arranged for a months dry ration for the villagers.

The BJP provided dry ration kits for a month to around 60 families living in the island under its ‘Sewa Hi Sangathan 2.0’ mission, which has been launched to mark the seventh anniversary of the Narendra Modi-led government.

Rajya Sabha MP and senior BJP leader Vinay Sahasrabuddhe and Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta took a boat ride to reach out to the residents of the island, and distributed dry ration kits among them.

Chak Chila village is located in the middle of Yamuna river from where the DND flyway passes by and connects Mayur Vihar with Maharani Bagh. To reach the village, one first needs to reach Yamuna Khadar and then take a boat ride from there. The area lacks road connectivity and can be reached only by boats.

“The true meaning of ‘antyodaya’ is to reach out to the last man of the society, which is visible here,” said Sahasrabuddhe, who’s also the president of the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR).

Delhi BJP chief Gupta appealed to Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, under whose Assembly constituency the village falls, to provide basic facilities to the residents of Chak Chilla.

–IANS

