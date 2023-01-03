Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Pimpri-Chinchwad Laxman Jagtap passed away after a long fight with cancer at a private hospital on Tuesday, party officials said here.

A three-time legislator was synonymous with the progress of the Pimpri-Chinchwad, the twin city of Pune and popular among his constituents.

In 11 days, Jagtap is the second BJP MLA from Pune to die, after the late Mukta Tilak, 57, passed away following cancer on December 22, 2022.

Ailing with cancer for over two years, Jagtap, a fitness enthusiast, had been admitted to the hospital in November and since the past few days was on a ventilator till he breathed his last today.

His mortal remains will be brought to his residence at Pimple-gurav this afternoon to enable people pay their last respects and the funeral rites shall be performed later this evening, said his family.

Top leaders across the political spectrum paid rich tributes to Jagtap and his legacy over the past three decades of his public life.

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde described him as “popular political leader, noted for his developmental works in his constituency” and his death marked a loss of a loyalist and strong leader for the BJP.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said he was anguished by the demise of his “close friend and associate” and offered deep condolences to the Jagtap family.

Nationalist Congress Party’s Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar expressed grief over the death of his close associate and said “Jagtap’s contributions to the progress of Pimpri-Chinchwad will be remembered forever by the people”.

Congress state President Nana Patole said the state will never forget Jagtap for his immense services to the people of his constituency and consoled the bereaved family.

Jagtap was elected a Congress Municipal Corporator in 1986 during the first-ever elections of the newly-created Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and later became its Mayor in 2000, besides occupying several top posts.

After the founding of the NCP in 1999, he switched alliances and at one time was considered a close confidante of Ajit Pawar, who gave him complete freedom in managing the affairs of PCMC.

During the BJP-wave of 2014, Jagtap switched saddles to join the BJP, helped demolish the NCP-Congress sway over PCMC and enabled the BJP to bag the civic body for the first time in 2019.

