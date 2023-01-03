INDIA

BJP Pune MLA Laxman Jagtap succumbs to cancer at 59

Bharatiya Janata Party MLA from Pimpri-Chinchwad Laxman Jagtap passed away after a long fight with cancer at a private hospital on Tuesday, party officials said here.

He was 59, and synonymous with the development of the Pimpri-Chinchwad, the twin city of Pune during his three tenures as a legislator.

In 11 days, Jagtap is the second BJP MLA from Pune who succumbed to cancer after the late Mukta Tilak, 57, passed away after a long battle with the disease on December 22.

Suffering from cancer since over two years, Jagtap, a fitness enthusiast, had been admitted to hospital in November and since the past few days was on a ventilator till he breathed his last.

His mortal remains shall be brought to his residence at Pimple-gurav this afternoon to enable people pay their last respects and the funeral rites shall be performed later this evening, said his family.

