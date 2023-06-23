INDIA

BJP puts up poster likening Rahul Gandhi to ‘Devdas’ in Patna

NewsWire
0
0

In a hilarious twist to the on-going poster war ahead of the mega opposition meet here, the saffron party on Friday put up a poster depicting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as an iconic Bollywood character ‘Devdas’ on the gate its party office on Veerchand Patel Path.

The poster has a picture of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan on one end and the Congress leader on the other with a caption reading ‘Babuji ne kaha gaon chor do, Paro ne kaha sharab chor do’ – the famous dialogue from Bollywood movie ‘Devdas’.

On the same line, alongside Rahul Gandhi’s picture, another dialogue reads ‘Mamata didi ne kaha Bengal chor do, Kejriwal ne kaha Delhi or Punjab chor do, Lalu-Nitish ne kaha Bihar chor do, Akhilesh ne kaha Uttar Pradesh chor do, Stalin ne kaha Tamil Nadu chor do, wo din door nahi jab sab mil kahege ki Congressi (Rahul) Rajniti chor do’.

The poster war has continued in Bihar since Thursday when the BJP targetted the Opposition leaders coming to Patna for the opposition meet – a warmup interaction of non-BJP parties ahead the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

20230623-113203

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Protesting BJP MLAs marshalled out of Delhi Assembly

    SWOT Analysis: Lucknow, Gujarat aim to start with a bang

    Environment Ministry proposes more amendments in EIA notification

    India International Science fest begins in Bhopal