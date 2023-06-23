In a hilarious twist to the on-going poster war ahead of the mega opposition meet here, the saffron party on Friday put up a poster depicting Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as an iconic Bollywood character ‘Devdas’ on the gate its party office on Veerchand Patel Path.

The poster has a picture of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan on one end and the Congress leader on the other with a caption reading ‘Babuji ne kaha gaon chor do, Paro ne kaha sharab chor do’ – the famous dialogue from Bollywood movie ‘Devdas’.

On the same line, alongside Rahul Gandhi’s picture, another dialogue reads ‘Mamata didi ne kaha Bengal chor do, Kejriwal ne kaha Delhi or Punjab chor do, Lalu-Nitish ne kaha Bihar chor do, Akhilesh ne kaha Uttar Pradesh chor do, Stalin ne kaha Tamil Nadu chor do, wo din door nahi jab sab mil kahege ki Congressi (Rahul) Rajniti chor do’.

The poster war has continued in Bihar since Thursday when the BJP targetted the Opposition leaders coming to Patna for the opposition meet – a warmup interaction of non-BJP parties ahead the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

