BJP questions authenticity of videos tweeted by SP

The BJP has questioned the authenticity of two video clips purportedly showing two BJP legislators inside the Uttar Pradesh Assembly — one playing an online card game and the other consuming ‘gutka’.

The videos were apparently shot during the recent monsoon session of the state Assembly that ended last week.

The video clips have been tweeted by the Samajwadi Party leaders.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), in turn, has questioned the credibility of the SP and pointed out that the authenticity of the videos is yet to be ascertained.

Party spokesman Harish Chandra Srivastava said that the videos do not prove anything and that the SP leaders were levelling frivolous accusations.

Srivastava said, “Never seen a main opposition party so out of work. The authenticity of these videos is yet to be ascertained but the poor credibility of the SP is well known.”

Samajwadi Party national spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary said the way in which the BJP legislators are making a mockery of the Vidhan Sabha by consuming tobacco and playing card games. This projects the state Assembly in a poor light and undermines its dignity.

He further said, “The BJP legislator who has made this video and made it viral has done this in public interest. Now all eyes are on the chief minister to see when he will initiate action against the MLAs.”

Two other opposition parties — the Congress and the SP ally Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) — too shared the videos and mocked the ruling BJP.

