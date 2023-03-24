The BJP on Friday questioned the Congress’ march in support of its leader Rahul Gandhi after he was convicted in a criminal defamation case.

The Congress MP was sentenced to two years imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 15,000 by a Surat court on Thursday for his “Modi surname” remark in April 2019.

Questioning the Congress’ stance, Union Minister and BJP leader Bhupender Yadav said, Rahul has insulted the entire OBC community.

“I want to know why they want to take out this march. Is the party taking out this march because he has the right to humiliate the OBC community,” he wondered.

“He abused a ‘surname’… If there is a judicial decision, should a march be taken out against it… Will it not be an insult to the country’s judiciary,” the Union Minister asked.

“Rahul is a habitual liar and on a constant mode to defame India. Moreover, his words — reflecting his psychology of disrespect towards the OBCs — is very much shameful,” he said.

On Parliament logjam, Yadav said: “The irresponsible behaviour of the opposition, its actions resulting in non-functioning of the Parliament, disrespecting parliament on a foreign land reflect the anti-democratic stance of the Congress.”

On the other hand, BJP chief J. P. Nadda said, Rahul ignored the option of repeatedly explaining and apologising to the society and the court, and hurt the sentiments of the OBC society.

The BJP chief alleged that even after being sentenced, Rahul and the Congress, due to their arrogance, are constantly adamant on their statements and are hurting the sentiments of the OBC community.

During a rally in 2019, Rahul had said: “Why do all these thieves have Modi as their surname? Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi, Narendra Modi.”

Modi surname belongs to mostly people from the oil presser caste who are part of the OBC.

