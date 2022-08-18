The BJP’s Gujarat model is exposed and the party has failed to meet people’s aspiration, however, it got re-elected on the strengths of Congressmen who have joined the saffron party, claimed senior Congress leader and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot.

Gehlot is on two-day Gujarat visit. On Wednesday he addressed party workers and leaders of Central Gujarat at Vadodara in “My Booth My Pride” event.

The Congress leader said that he is confident that this time the party is going to cross the halfway mark in the state Assembly elections and form the government.

Gehlot is in Gujarat to discuss the political situation on ground and after discussions with the state leaders, the party will prepare a strategy for the upcoming assembly elections in the state.

The Congress leader also said that though the BJP leadership was aware that its state government has failed, it took them three years replace it with a new team. It wasted public money and time, and even then, the new government’s performance is “dissatisfactory”.

He has alleged that despite being a dry state, liquor flows like water in Gujarat. “The state has now has become a hub of drugs, and drugs are freely available, even manufactured in the state,” Gehlot added.

GPCC (Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee) former president Bharatsinh Solanki has demanded that Gehlot should be made party’s national president.

