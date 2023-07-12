Cooperative leaders supported by the BJP have reclaimed authority over the Agricultural Produce Market Committee (APMC) in Gujarat’s Botad, five years after suffering defeat at the hands of the Congress.

The electoral battle saw the BJP-backed candidates emerge victorious, overcoming party rebels as well as their rivals from the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

The voting followed by counting was held on Tuesday. In the vote count, the BJP-backed candidates secured an impressive 10 out of 14 seats, while a Congress-supported rebel group won four, and the AAP failed to secure any seats.

Dhirajlal Kalathiya, the former Botad APMC chairman, led the BJP’s panel of candidates to victory, securing seven out of 10 seats in the farmers’ constituency and three out of four seats in the traders’ constituency.

