New Delhi, Nov 10 (INS) The BJP on Thursday announced the first list of 160 candidates for the 182-member Gujarat Assembly Polls.

Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will contest the elections from the Ghatlodiya constituency.

State Home minister Harsh Sanghavi will contest the elections from the Majura constituency.

Patidar leader Hardik Patel, who left the Congress to join the BJP, will contest elections from Viramgam constituency.

In a surprise move, cricketer Ravindrasinh Jadeja’s wife Rivaba will contest from Jamnagar North constituency.

The list comes after a meeting of the BJP Central Election Committee was held on Wednesday.ï¿½

Chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the meeting was attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Gujarat Chief Minister, state BJP Chief C.R. Patil, BJP chief J.P. Nadda, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Union Minister Bhupender Yadav and former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa, among others.

Polling will be held in two phases — December 1 for 89 seats and December 5 for 93 seats. The last date for nominations for the first phase is November 14 while November 17 is for the second phase. Counting will be held on December 8.

