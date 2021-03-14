The BJP on Sunday announced its final list of 17 candidates for the Assam Assembly polls.

The BJP is contesting on 92 of the state’s 126 seats, while alliance partner AGP is contesting 26 seats and the United People’s Party Liberal (UPPL) eight seats.

The BJP’s list include name of state minister Chandramohan Patowary from Dharmapur, while two women — Suman Haripriya from Hajo and Hasinara Khatun from Baghbar — also figure.

BJP national General Secretary Arun Singh said: “The Central Election Committee of the BJP met under the chairmanship of party chief J.P. Nadda, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah and other members present, to finalise the 17 names for the Assam Assembly elections.”

Other candidates are Atul Bora (Dispur), Hemang Thakuria (Palasbari), Shahidul Islam (Jania), Sankar Chandra Das (Sorbhog), Osman Goni (Jaleswar), Shyamjit Rabha (Dudhnai), Ajay Kumar Roy (Bijni), Ashok Singhi (Bilasipara East), Dr Abu Bakkar Siddique (Bilasipara West), Ashwini Roy Sarkar (Golakganj), Dr. Debamoy Sanyal (Dhubri), Ashadul Islam (Salmara South), Narayan Deka (Barkhetry) and Siddhartha Bhattacharjee (Gauhati East).

Polling in Assam will be held in three phases — on March 27, April 1 and April 6 and counting of votes will be held on May 2.

–IANS

ssb/vd