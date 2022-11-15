INDIA

BJP releases list for LS, Assembly polls

The BJP’s Central Election Committee on Tuesday released a list of candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha by-election in Uttar Pradesh and the Assembly bypolls in Rajasthan, Bihar, Chattisgarh and Uttar Pradesh

For the by-election, the BJP has fielded Raghuraj Singh Shakya from Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh.

The candidates for the Assembly bypolls are Ashok Kumar Pincha (Sardarshahr, Rajasthan), Kedar Prasad Gupta (Kurhabi, Bihar), Brahmanand Netam (Bhanupratappur, Chattisgarh).

For Uttar Pradesh’s Khatauli and Rampur, it has fielded Rajkumari Saini and Akash Saxena, respectively.

Polling will take place on December and counting of the votes as well as the results will be declared on December 8.

20221115-144602

