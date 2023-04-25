INDIA

BJP relies on Poonia again, gives him task for campaigning in K’taka

The BJP central leadership has once again given a big responsibility to Deputy Leader of Opposition in Rajasthan Satish Poonia to campaign in Karnataka for forthcoming assembly polls.

Poonia was recently replaced by CP Joshi as BJP state president amid reports of infighting in state party organisation. Since then, speculations were rife about his next role in the party.

Under pressure from the central leadership, Poonia was made the deputy leader of the opposition within a few days after his removal as party president.

Satish Poonia said many times, “I am a disciplined soldier of the party, I am ready to fulfil whatever responsibility is given to me.”

Meanwhile, soon after, Poonia was called to Karnataka for campaigning for the assembly polls, it has left party workers shocked and surprised as he is the only leader from the state to be assigned for this task.

Party sources said, “During the assembly elections in Karnataka, Poonia will stay there for 20-21 days. He is fulfiling the responsibility of looking after the election campaign and election management for the rural assembly seats in Bengaluru.”

In fact, when BJP President in Rajasthan was changed, Congress MLA and Chief Deputy Whip Mahendra Chaudhary released a video saying that 70 per cent of the farmers of Rajasthan are angry with the replacement of Poonia.

Therefore, BJP made Poonia the deputy leader of the opposition.

Now once again, BJP’s central leadership has shown faith in Satish Poonia by picking him for the campaigning in Karnataka’s farmer-OBC dominated seats and migrant Rajasthani dominated seats.

Prior to this, Poonia has also campaigned in Gujarat, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Punjab assembly elections. This time too, the work has been given under the leadership of BJP National President J.P Nadda and National General Secretary (Organization) B.L. Santosh.

Meanwhile, now all eyes are set on what next role will he be given in the state after the Karnataka elections. Rajasthan will go for assembly polls in December 2023.

