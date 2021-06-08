In a surprise move ahead of next year’s civic polls in the national capital, the BJP on Tuesday replaced all the three mayors in the three party ruled municipal corporations.

Civic polls in Delhi will be held in April next year.

The BJP also replaced leaders in key positions in the three Municipal Corporations in Delhi.

Tuesday is the last day of filing of nomination for June 18 Mayor polls in the North, South and East Delhi Municipal Corporations.

Raja Iqbal Singh, Mukesh Suryan and Shyam Sundar Aggarwal have been named for North, South and East Delhi. Jogiram Jain, B.K. Oberoi and Vir Singh Panwar have been named for the post of Chairman of Standing Committee of North, South and East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Raja Iqbal Singh will be replacing senior party leader Jai Prakash as Mayor in North Delhi. Prakash had held several key positions in Delhi BJP and Corporation. Prakash had served as General Secretary and Vice President of Delhi BJP. He also held the post of Chairman Standing Committee of North Corporation.

Archana Dilip Singh is named Deputy Mayor of North Corporation, while Pawan Sharma and Kiran Vaidya are named Deputy Mayor of South and East Delhi respectively.

Vijay Kumar Bhagat, Poonam Bhati and Deepak Malhotra are nominated for the post of Deputy Chairman of Standing Committee of North, South and East Corporations.

Chail Bihari Goswami, Inderjeet Sehrawat and Satyapal Singh have been appointed Leader of House in the North, South and East Delhi Municipal Corporation.

–IANS

ssb/skp/