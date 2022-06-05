INDIA

‘BJP respects all religions, denounces insult of any religious personality’

NewsWire
0
0

Days after a party spokesperson made remarks on Prophet Muhammad during a TV debate, the BJP on Sunday said that it strongly denounces insult of any religious personality.

The BJP also said that it does not promote such people or philosophy.

In a press statement, BJP national general secretary, Arun Singh said, “During the thousands of years of the history of India every religion has blossomed and flourished. The Bharatiya Janata Party respects all religions. The BJP strongly denounces insults of any religious personality of any religion. The Bharatiya Janata Party is also strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion. The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy.”

Singh noted that India’s Constitution gives the right to every citizen to practice any religion of his/her choice and to honour and respect every religion.

“As India celebrates 75th year of its Independence, we are committed to making India a great country where all are equal and everyone lives with dignity, where all are committed to India’s unity and integrity, where all enjoy the fruits of growth and development,” Singh said.

Several FIRs have been filed against BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma in Maharashtra, and violence erupted in Kanpur on June 3 after his remarks on Prophet Muhammad during a TV debate. The police have arrested a total of 29 people involved in the violence on Friday.

The local Muslim leader, Hayat Zafar Hashmi, was identified by the police as the main conspirator behind the violence.Police said Hayat Zafar Hashmi, who is also the national president of the Maulana Muhammad Jauhar Ali Fans Association, called for the market shutdown to protest the remarks made by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma during a TV news debate.

Hashmi allegedly incited people, which led to stone-pelting and clashes between two groups. Over 39 people, including multiple police personnel, were injured due to this. He has been detained and is being interrogated.

Three FIRs have been filed against over 1,000 unknown persons for rioting and violence. The accused will be booked under the Gangster Act and their property will be confiscated.

The police said that six mobiles recovered from the accused are being scanned. The social media accounts of the accused are also being searched.

20220605-143802

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2021-22 - World Media Corp (Canada) Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    ISI provides winter clothes, navigation app to terrorists to infiltrate J&K

    J&K man held for justifying murder of female TV artiste

    Academics ‘distressed’ to learn of Mehta quitting under political pressure

    Region-specific recruitment ads rekindle domicile row in J&K