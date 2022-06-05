Days after a party spokesperson made remarks on Prophet Muhammad during a TV debate, the BJP on Sunday said that it strongly denounces insult of any religious personality.

The BJP also said that it does not promote such people or philosophy.

In a press statement, BJP national general secretary, Arun Singh said, “During the thousands of years of the history of India every religion has blossomed and flourished. The Bharatiya Janata Party respects all religions. The BJP strongly denounces insults of any religious personality of any religion. The Bharatiya Janata Party is also strongly against any ideology which insults or demeans any sect or religion. The BJP does not promote such people or philosophy.”

Singh noted that India’s Constitution gives the right to every citizen to practice any religion of his/her choice and to honour and respect every religion.

“As India celebrates 75th year of its Independence, we are committed to making India a great country where all are equal and everyone lives with dignity, where all are committed to India’s unity and integrity, where all enjoy the fruits of growth and development,” Singh said.

Several FIRs have been filed against BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma in Maharashtra, and violence erupted in Kanpur on June 3 after his remarks on Prophet Muhammad during a TV debate. The police have arrested a total of 29 people involved in the violence on Friday.

The local Muslim leader, Hayat Zafar Hashmi, was identified by the police as the main conspirator behind the violence.Police said Hayat Zafar Hashmi, who is also the national president of the Maulana Muhammad Jauhar Ali Fans Association, called for the market shutdown to protest the remarks made by BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma during a TV news debate.

Hashmi allegedly incited people, which led to stone-pelting and clashes between two groups. Over 39 people, including multiple police personnel, were injured due to this. He has been detained and is being interrogated.

Three FIRs have been filed against over 1,000 unknown persons for rioting and violence. The accused will be booked under the Gangster Act and their property will be confiscated.

The police said that six mobiles recovered from the accused are being scanned. The social media accounts of the accused are also being searched.

